Curtis Reeves denied 'stand your ground' motion; Will face trial

Witnesses were called to cast doubt on Curtis Reeves' claim he was defending himself on Jan. 13, 2014, when he shot and killed Chad Oulson inside the Cobb 16 Movie Theater in Wesley Chapel.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Curtis Reeves will face trial in the 2014 fatal shooting of Chad Oulsen following an argument between the two men during the previews of the movie 'Lone Survivor.'

Pasco-Pinellas Circuit Judge Susan Barthle denied Reeves' motion to apply Florida's 'stand your ground' law to this case. Reeves' attorney Richard Escobar argued that he was acting in self defense when he shot Oulsen.

Barthle wrote in her order that Reeves was not justified in using deadly force to prevent death or great bodily harm, one of the three factors necessary for deciding whether self-defense in a 'stand your ground' situation applied to this case.

To read the entire order: CLICK HERE.

Stand Ground Order - Reeves by webdept10 on Scribd

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV