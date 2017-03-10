Curtis Reeves 'stand your ground' ruling expected today

Witnesses were called to cast doubt on Curtis Reeves' claim he was defending himself on Jan. 13, 2014, when he shot and killed Chad Oulson inside the Cobb 16 Movie Theater in Wesley Chapel.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Friday will bring a decision in the Pasco movie theater 'stand your ground' hearing and will determine whether Curtis Reeves will or will not stand trial for fatally shooting Chad Oulsen after an argument in 2014.

If Reeves is ruled to have shot Oulsen in self defense then he will walk away a free man. A ruling against Reeves will send the case to trial and he could also face a civil lawsuit filed by Oulsen's widow.

Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Susan Barthle is expected to hand down her ruling by 3:00 p.m. today.

