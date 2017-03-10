WTSP
Close

Curtis Reeves 'stand your ground' ruling expected today

10News , WTSP 7:12 AM. EST March 10, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Friday will bring a decision in the Pasco movie theater 'stand your ground' hearing and will determine whether Curtis Reeves will or will not stand trial for fatally shooting Chad Oulsen after an argument in 2014.

If Reeves is ruled to have shot Oulsen in self defense then he will walk away a free man. A ruling against Reeves will send the case to trial and he could also face a civil lawsuit filed by Oulsen's widow.

Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Susan Barthle is expected to hand down her ruling by 3:00 p.m. today.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Curtis Reeves' final arguments for 'stand your ground' hearing

WTSP

Closing arguments in Curtis Reeves' 'stand your ground' hearing

WTSP

Times: Will we consider it justice if Reeves walks?

WTSP

Witnesses call Reeves 'angry man' in 'stand your ground' hearing

WTSP

Day 2 of Reeves' 'stand your ground' hearing: Eyewitness takes stand

WTSP

Reeves' 'stand your ground' hearing offers both sides

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories