Customers report unwelcome surprise in Spectrum cable bill

TAMPA, FLA. - Several snowbirds say they're coming back to the Tampa Bay Area only to find a very unwelcome bill waiting for them from Spectrum, formerly Brighthouse Networks.

Wendy Gill, for example, from Canada, says in years past, there was no problem. But this year, when

she called to have services turned back on at her home in Clearwater, she was told she had an overdue bill of more than $400 for the months she and her husband were away.

Gill says her sister-in-law has been fighting a similar battle for closer to $600.

And she says that some of her neighbors have told her similar stories.

A spokesman for Spectrum told our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times they're not aware of any problem but would investigate individual complaints.

