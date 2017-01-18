Cute Alert: Baby rhino steps out at San Diego Zoo

Taj the rhino calf was born in November. (Photo: San Diego Zoo Safari Park)

He's only 10 weeks old, but a rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is already a jewel in their crown.

The male calf names Taj -- which means "crown" or "jewel" in Hindi, made its way into its new habitat Wednesday with his mother Tanaya.

Taj was born on Nov. 10. The mother and newborn were kept separate from the rest of the zoo's rhino population.

The zoo says the greater one-horned rhinoceros differs from other rhino species, as it has an armor-plated appearance—but that “armor” is actually a layer of skin that has many folds.

The greater one-horned rhino is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species, primarily due to habitat loss, poaching threats and illegal traffic in rhino horn, the zoo says. There are only an estimated 3,500 greater one-horned rhinos remaining in the wild in India and Nepal, with more than 70 percent of the population living in one reserve: Kaziranga National Park in India.

(© 2017 WTSP)