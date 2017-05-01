Cuteness overload: New photo of Princess Charlotte a must-see

Charlotte turns 2 on Tuesday, and for the occasion, her doting parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on Monday released a new picture of the toddler. Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's most adorable royal heir (OK, maybe second most adorable), enters the "terrible twos" in a day and everyone is thrilled the fourth-in-line to the throne appears as healthy, happy and cute as she was a year ago.

Charlotte turns 2 on Tuesday, and for the occasion, her doting parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on Monday released a new picture of the toddler, which was snapped up by British media and royal followers, or anyone who just likes gazing at endearing snaps of royal tots.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

Charlotte's hair, grown noticeably longer, looks from the picture to have turned from dark blond to almost reddish brown (although that could be the lighting) and is pinned back with a blue ribbon clip. She's dressed in what has become "Charlotte style," in a cardigan sweater in yellow decorated with blue sheep, over a blouse or a dress with a Peter Pan collar.

She appears to have been photographed outdoors or in a barn in front of a background of hay, and she's wearing a quizzical smile as she plays with something colorful.

“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday,” the palace said in a statement released on Twitter. "TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do."

