VIDEO: 'Daddy' surprises little girl with return from service

A little girl is surprised by her father, who has returned from the Navy.

10News WTSP , WTSP 10:04 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

A little girl got a surprise present at an Orlando preschool: her daddy's home!

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Ryan Fountine showed up at Primerose School at Avalon Park and surprised his 2-year-old daughter Elena.

"Daddy!" she exclaimed as she spotted him on the playground. She thought her grandmother was going to pick her up.

Fountine had already surprised his son Adam as his school.

 

