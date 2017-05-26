Petty Officer Ryan Fountine surprised his daughter at her preschool. (Photo: Primerose School at Avalon Park)

A little girl got a surprise present at an Orlando preschool: her daddy's home!

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Ryan Fountine showed up at Primerose School at Avalon Park and surprised his 2-year-old daughter Elena.

"Daddy!" she exclaimed as she spotted him on the playground. She thought her grandmother was going to pick her up.

Fountine had already surprised his son Adam as his school.

© 2017 WTSP-TV