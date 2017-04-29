Dad's calming effect on baby girl goes viral

A new father’s video of how he calmed his crying baby is going viral.

Daniel Eisenman, an author from California was shooting a Facebook Live, when his baby daughter, Davina, began to cry. That’s when Daniel began making a sound that nearly instantly calmed her.

As of Saturday morning, Daniel’s video had been viewed more than 30 million times!

