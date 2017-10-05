Dannon cuts ties with Cam Newton after news conference remark

(Photo: Kelsey Riggs/NBC Charlotte, WCNC)

Yogurt-maker Dannon cut ties with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, a day after Newton said "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" in a news conference.

Newton had served as a spokesperson for Dannon's Oikos line of Greek yogurt, appearing in television ads among other marketing efforts with the company.

"We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women," Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon, said in an email to USA TODAY Sports. "It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

