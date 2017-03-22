BERRIEN COUNTY. MICH. - The Michigan State Police is planning a ceremony to honor and thank two people, who rushed to aid a trooper who was under attack. The trooper was attacked a few weeks ago, after a three mile high speed chase down U.S. 31 in Berrien County.

Newly released squad car dash-cam video shows the suspect wipe out on his motorcycle. Trooper Gary Guild then attempted to handcuff the motorcyclist, before he could get the handcuffs on the suspect his brother pulled up in a separate vehicle. The video shows the two brothers attacking the trooper.

Guild says he is grateful two men stopped to help him get the men into custody. “It’s good to be here,” says Trooper Guild. “At one point I thought I wouldn’t be.” 44-year-old good samaritan Jerry Burnham of Berrien Springs says “I’m glad he went home to his family.”

The trooper was not seriously injured. The two brothers, ages 21 and 19, face a variety of felony charges.

