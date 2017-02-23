WTSP
DAY 4: 'Stand your ground' hearing resumes

Curtis Reeves 'Stand Your Ground' hearing

10News Staff , WTSP 7:08 AM. EST February 23, 2017

DADE CITY, Fla. -- The fourth day in the Curtis Reeves' 'stand your ground' hearing resumes in a Pasco courthouse today.

Court proceedings are scheduled to begin around 9 a.m.

