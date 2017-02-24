Day 5: Reeves hearing goes to Pasco theater where shooting took place

Sky10 is over the Cobb 16 movie theater in Wesley Chapel where the fatal confrontation between Curtis Reeves and Chad Oulsen took place in 2014. (Photo: WTSP)

Day five of the Curtis Reeves 'stand your ground' hearing resumes today as court proceedings will begin at the site of the fatal shooting of Chad Oulsen in 2014.

We will return to our continuous coverage inside the courtroom later today.

Following a legal challenge from the Tampa Bay Times, reporters will be allowed into the Cobb theater to take notes. Video cameras will not be allowed. 10News reporter Eric Glasser is allowed to go inside the theater.

Photographer Scott Keeler of the Tampa Bay Times tweeted out a shot of Judge Susan Barthle from within the theater where Reeves shot Oulsen during a screening of Lone Survivor.

Judge Susan Barthle sits in shooter Curtis Reeves seat, Cobb Grove 16 Theaters to view movie previews with attorneys and media. @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/khYtQVZV8h — Scott Keeler (@SKeelerTimes) February 24, 2017

Watch the entire hearing in the player above.

Yesterday, Oulsen's widow Nicole took the stand. Her testimony was centered on Reeves' behavior leading up and after the moment when Reeves shot Oulsen. You can watch a recap of day four in our report from Eric Glasser below.





(© 2017 WTSP)