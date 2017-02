Curtis Reeves is claiming self defense in a fatal theater shooting. (Photo: WTSP)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Day 6 of the Curtis Reeves Pasco movie theater shooting hearing continues in Judge Susan Barhle's Dade City courtroom today.

Today's proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. You can stream the entire hearing live in the above player.

(© 2017 WTSP)