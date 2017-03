Former Tampa Police captain Curtis Reeves Jr. is suspected of fatally shooting Chad Oulson, 43, and wounding his wife, Nicole, 33. Tampa Bay Times photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The ninth day of the 'stand your ground' hearing continues in Judge Susan Barthle's courtroom Thursday.



Yesterday's testimony included a key witness to the Pasco movie theater shooting, Sumter County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Al Hamilton. You can review his time on the stand below.

