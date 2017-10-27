Deadline for FEMA Hurricane Irma aid extended

A resident of Cudjoe Key surveys the storm surge debris deposited in his backyard after Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys in Marathon, Florida on Sept 15, 2017. (Photo: Christobal herrera, EPA)

FEMA has extended the deadline for Hurricane Irma individual disaster assistance to Nov. 24, the agency announced Friday.

The extension was agreed upon by the state and FEMA and covers the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Union and Volusia.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

You can register online at disasterassistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 (Voice, 711 or VS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

The FEMA Helpline is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

For information visit www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFL.

© 2017 WTSP-TV