Death Valley a hot tourist attraction during heat wave

Red stop sign, Stove Pipe Dunes, Death Valley, California, USA (Photo: Owen Smith, Getty, (c) Image Source)

DEATH VALLEY - At the tail end of a week-long heat wave, with temperatures in triple digits in several cities across Southern California, tourists are flocking to…Death Valley.

The thermometer outside Death Valley National Park’s Furnace Creek Visitor Center hit a scorching 131 degrees Wednesday, a sight immortalized on Instagram by tourists who braved the unrelenting heat.

Day 18: Today we went to the hottest, lowest, driest place in the US. At 130 degrees, 282 feet below sea level and less than 2 inches of rain per year! A post shared by Charity✨ (@cherryt27) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

55℃ 🌵🌞 #deathvalley #recordheat A post shared by (o･e･) (@annab.h) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

National Park spokeswoman Abby Wines told KNX1070 NEWSRADIO that ground temperatures are even hotter – 200 degrees.

“When you consider that 160 degrees is adequate to cook meat, it’s easy to see how somebody gets burned easily,” Wines said.

And that did happen – a woman sustained third-degree burns on her feet after walking a half mile on the desert sand barefoot, after losing her sandals.

The astonishing temperatures have tourists eager to document their visits to the park, which includes the Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America.

"This is your worst idea yet" #deathvalley #132degrees #stillcoolthough A post shared by Mercy (@mercy9pandora) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Road trip day 1, In N Out Burger and Death Valley. #roadtrip #hilife #luckywelivehawaii #bestfriends A post shared by Craig Brown (@craigjnbrown) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Temperature is about 50C or 121F in Death Valley. Feeling like in sauna but it's every where. A post shared by Slava Bushtruk (@slavabushtruk) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

Wines said that visitors seem to be taking the necessary precautions in the extreme heat. However, it’s when the temperatures are a little cooler – say, just 110 to 115 degrees – that people make more careless, life-threatening mistakes.

Death Valley National Park typically sees an average of three days a year of 125 degrees or higher, and Wines said that they just saw three of those days and it’s only June.

“No one ever gets used to this,” Wines said, with a laugh. “I’m not looking forward to the rest of the summer.”

Rangers say park visitors should not exceed 15 minutes at a time outside their air conditioned vehicles.

© 2017 WTSP-TV