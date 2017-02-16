Decomposed body found in vacant lot in Pasco

police tape graphic

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A decomposed body was discovered in a wooded lot in New Port Richey Thursday morning.

Pasco Sheriff's Office detectives are at the scene at Little Road and Youth Lane conducting an investigation. However, due to the state of the body, they were not able to release an identification or a cause of death.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)