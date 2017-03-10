Mom pulls gun on another mother in school pickup line

There was a scary situation outside Deer Park Elementary Thursday after one mom pulled a gun on another in the carpool lane.

This happened in the morning as parents were dropping their kids off at school, according to school officials.

Apparently the gun was pulled after an altercation escalated, and kids were still inside both vehicles.

“Breaks my heart because they are so impressionable at this point when is this going to do for them when they have a conflict,” Jeff Wylin, a neighbor said. “Is that the first resolution they are going to think of us, I'll pull a gun and brandish a gun? Not good.”

It is illegal to carry a weapon on a school’s campus.

The police did show up, but so far there is no word on an arrest or on if an arrest is pending.

