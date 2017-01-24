Deli receives calls meant for White House after wrong number tweeted out

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It was an honest, but slightly annoying mistake.

On Monday, someone tweeted to their Twitter followers the White House's public phone number and encouraged people to call and complain.

The problem was he tweeted the wrong number.

It was an understandable mistweet and misdial considering the phone number at Bub & Pops restaurant in DuPont Circle is just one digit different than the White House's.

(© 2017 WUSA)