Delta to pay passengers up to nearly $10K to bump them

WTSP 2:53 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
 
Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight.
 
In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.
 

