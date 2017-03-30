Dementia patient's death reveals issues at assisted living home

Ruby Whedbee (Photo: Elizabeth City Police Dept.)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- An assisted living home that lost a dementia patient who later died has been handed down sanctions from the state for violations that were "detrimental to the health and safety of its residents."

Ruby Whedbee, 90, went missing from Brookdale Elizabeth City on February 20. She was found dead the next day in a greenhouse less than a mile from the facility, according to Elizabeth City Police.

Whedbee suffered from dementia, according to a silver alert.

The medical examiner has not revealed a cause of death, but police do not suspect foul play.

Local authorities and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services immediately launched investigations.

In a letter dated March 23, Adult Care Licensure Section Chief, Megan Lamphere, punished the facility with a "Suspension of Admissions" and downgraded its license to provisional status.

The rulings mean the facility is temporarily banned from accepting new patients and has a certain amount of time to comply with recommended changes to gain back a full license, according to the North Carolina Division of Health Service regulation website.

During the investigation, documents revealed the facility previously let at least three other dementia patients exit the building without staff knowing.

Investigators found that in all cases, a wander guard security system failed to make a loud sound and alert staff.

A working system is a requirement in any home with more than one dementia patient, according to documents.

Documents said Whedbee eluded staff at least twice before, but no change was made to her daily routine. Whedbee's family told investigators they were always worried about the lack of people at the front desk.

Brookdale's administrator immediately implemented an action plan. Now, every resident with a history of dementia will wear an ankle monitor that locks the front door when not allowed to leave, documents said. There will also be more staff presence at the front door.

Brookdale has 20 days to appeal the suspension and can fight the license change by writing a letter to NCDHHS in ten days.

Heather Hunter, with Brookdale's Corporate Offices in Tennessee, responded to the investigation with the following statement:

"We are aware that the North Carolina Department of Human Services has restricted our ability to allow new residents to move into our community. Our community is cooperating and communicating with state regulators to timely address this matter."

