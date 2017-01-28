(Photo: Eddie Randle, KUSA)

KUSA - Hundreds of people are at Denver International Airport as part of a demonstration that's acting as a response to President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants and refugees.

The executive order, signed at the Pentagon on Friday, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Organizers of the Denver demonstration told 9NEWS they plan to be at DIA's main terminal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday for a nonviolent, peaceful demonstration. Participants were asked to dress in red, white and blue and bring signs that read "I am ____, and I come in peace."

DIA asked protesters, who were inside the terminal, to relocate outside. Police say people who stay risk being arrested. Protestors did eventually move to the plaza.

Before the event, DIA spokesperson Heath Montgomery told 9NEWS if the group obtained the proper permits to assemble at DIA, they would be welcome to stay. Otherwise, they'll be asked to leave.

Airports across the county have planned similar protests. Hundreds descended at New York City's JFK Airport to demonstrate and a rally is scheduled at Washington Dulles International Airport to welcome home refugees.

