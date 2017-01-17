Colorado woman trampled to death at music festival

(Photo: Roberto Martinez)

KUSA - One of the five people killed at a music festival in Mexico over the weekend was a young woman from Denver.

Alejandra Villanueva's brother says his 18-year-old sister is among the victims.

Roberto Martinez says his sister went on a trip recently with a friend to Hawaii and that the two of them planned this trip to Mexico.

"[I am] pretty much devastated," Martinez said. "I was in shock all day. I didn't want to think that it was true that my sister was gone."

Alejandra's brother, Roberto, spoke to 9NEWS and remembered his sister as someone who loved art and was magnificent. (Photo: KUSA)

Villaneuva is believed to be the only American killed during a shooting in Playa Del Carmen.

There are reports that Villanueva may have died in the stampede as people ran to escape.

Four people were detained in the incident, but the status of the shooter or shooters was not immediately clear, according to USATODAY.

"We don't know what we're going to do," Martinez said. "We're trying to get her body back home. We're asking for help...how to bring her back."

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe account here

