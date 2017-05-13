Deportation After 22 Years

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Little girl rescues Cheeto, the seahorse
-
How do kids learn about suicide
-
Military rape survivor speaks out
-
Security cameras crack crimes
-
Jetty crash victims remembered
-
Man tries to help as other stands by
-
Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity
-
St. Petersburg apartment building destroyed in overnight fire
-
Shooting with a deputy in Tarpon Springs
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
More Stories
-
Does firing the FBI director put Trump in legal jeopardy?May 13, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
-
Warm with a few more clouds todayJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Hero police dog shot, credited with taking bullet…May 13, 2017, 6:11 a.m.