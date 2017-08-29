WTSP
Depression opens underneath Apollo Beach road

WTSP 5:53 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - A depression has opened underneath Villemaire Road just north of 19th Avenue NE, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

No further information was immediately available.

