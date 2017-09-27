Depression opens up in Pasco front yard

The depression opened up in Bayonet Point.

Pasco County Emergency Management is investigating a depression measuring 5 feet wide and 8 feet deep

The depression is in front of a home in the 12900 block of Pebble Beach Circle in Bayonet Point.

The depression is on private property, away from the home. No structures or roadways are threatened or are damaged.

Pasco County Emergency Management and Fire Rescue crews are on scene.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV