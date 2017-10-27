Dept. of Transportation: Deer crossing signs are for people, not deer

No, deer can’t read. But you can.

That’s the message from the Iowa Department of Transportation in a recent Facebook post. Apparently, the department regularly gets questions from people asking why deer crossing signs are where they are, and why they wouldn’t put them in a safer spot for deer to cross.

“Deer can’t read signs. Drivers can,” read the post from the Iowa Department of Transportation. “The sign isn’t to tell deer where to cross. It’s for drivers to be alert that deer have been in this area in the past.

The post was put on Facebook on Tuesday, and has hundreds of shares.



