Deputies: Disabled woman, 64, punched attacker in St. Petersburg

Jacques Fields, 34

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A registered sex offender is back in custody after allegedly inappropriately touching a disabled woman in Pinellas County Saturday.

It happened at a home in unincorporated St. Petersburg at around 6am. Deputies say the victim was sitting in a chair outside her home when a man, identified as 34-year-old Jacques Fields, approached her and offered to pay her for sex.

The 64-year-old victim told him no and asked him to leave, say deputies. Fields, they say, refused.

She reportedly went back into her home to look for a weapon and say Fields went right up to her front door.

The victim confronted Fields, and even punched him in the head while screaming for help. That’s when deputies say Fields took off, but was caught soon after.

Fields was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery of elderly/disabled adult and one count of felony battery.

He was a sex offender stemming from a 2005 sexual battery conviction.

