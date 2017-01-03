Deputies: Fatal shooting of Valrico teen was drug related

Jayquon Johnson (Photo: Provided by Brandon High School)

BRANDON- It was a tough day at Brandon High School. It was the first day back since a popular basketball player was shot and killed on New Years Day. Jayquon Johnson's basketball coach says he was a big guy with an even bigger heart.

Coach Jamie Turner says, "He was a big time kid, with a big time smile, a big time attitude." But the 17-year-old's life was cut short on Sunday afternoon along Cabbage Palm Drive in Valrico when he was shot to death.

The investigation into who killed him continues but the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they have interviewed the shooter and it appears to have happened following a confrontation over a drug transaction. No arrests have been made in the case.

At 6'10 and 240 pounds Johnson's coach says he was larger than life. He says, "He was like a big teddy bear when Jayquon Johnson walked in the room people lit up - one thing I knew about Jayquon people wanted to know him -people wanted to be around him - people wanted to stand next to him - people wanted to know his name - he was just a phenomenal kid."

Jaquon played center on the varsity team though he was in the 10th grade. Coach Turner says he was becoming an outstanding student. He says, "Freshman year was a growing thing for him but he turned around his grades he made huge strides as a student athlete and he had a tremendous sophomore year."

Turner also says Jaquon had a bright future ahead of him. He says, "You know Jayquon was heavily recruited - he was one of the top players in the country - one of the top players in the state of Florida."

But "Quon" as his friends and family called him is being remembered for his spirit and the lives he touched. Hearts are so heavy now that he's gone that school officials rescheduled Tuesday evenings basketball game. Turner adds, "It's tough. Mixed feelings. You're happy. You're sad. We loved Jayquon dearly. We loved that kid."

Related: Brandon High basketball star killed in shooting

(© 2017 WTSP)