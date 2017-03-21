Deputies: Florida toddler grabs loaded gun and shoots out car window

Abbie Maldonado (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 3-year-old child who was left unattended in a backseat of a car was able to find his mother's handgun and accidentally discharged the weapon.

No one was injured by gunfire but Volusia County Sheriff's Office has arrested the mother, Abbie Maldonado, 30, of Deltona and charged her with child neglect.

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, Maldonado had left the toddler alone while she went to pick up her other son at Good Shepherd Academy. She had left the back door open and walked away to talk to other parents when the gun went off and caused a loud bang.

Maldonado, who is licensed to carry a concealed weapon, returned to her vehicle to check on the child, who was not harmed by gunfire. She did not connect the loud bang with a gunshot and returned to walking around the parking lot, VCSO said.

Only when Maldonado went back to the car again to take her child to the restroom did she hear the sound of glass cracking in her front driver's side window.

She discovered that the window was broken and asked around if someone else was by the vehicle. She then looked to see if the gun was where she had left it on the driver's side door pocket, but the gun was on the front seat instead.

The sheriff's office said that Maldonado checked to see that her child was not injured then reported the gunshot to school authorities, who then called 911.

During the investigation, Maldonado told deputies that she usually kept the gun locked up in the trunk. VSCO did not elaborate on why she was keeping the gun in the driver's side door.

Maldonado was placed under arrest and taken to Volusia County Jail. Her children were released to the custody of Maldonado's boyfriend.

