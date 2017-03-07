Deputies: Lakeland man hosted cockfights

Gilberto Montero (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lakeland man was arrested Monday on charges in connection with running a cockfighting operation at his home.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office Agricultural division arrested Gilberto Montero, 41, at 7908 Walt Williams Road after they received a complaint about noisy roosters.

As deputies arrived at Montero's home, they said they found Montero breaking down a fighting ring and attempting to conceal it in the garage.

A search of the property revealed that Montero was allegedly housing roosters which had alterations to their bodies. PCSO said in its report that the roosters had their talons trimmed and feathers removed, which they said is indicative of cockfighting.

Deputies also found in Montero's refrigerator vitamins and supplements given to roosters for the intent of fighting. They found bottles of Gallomin, Supertrom, Forty Gallo and Rapidita. According to the report, the medication is intended to boost a rooster's health and stamina as well as calming the birds.

The roosters were removed from the home and turned over to PCSO Animal Control.

Montero was taken to Polk County Jail and is facing charges of possession of animal fighting and baiting paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on $2,000 bond.

