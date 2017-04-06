Deputies: Mom arrested for child neglect after driving under the influence with children in the car

A Seminole mother was arrested Tuesday after deputies say she drove around under the influence of alcohol with her children.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Seminole mother was arrested Tuesday after deputies say she drove around under the influence of alcohol with her children in the vehicle.

Kelly Zeitler, 37, was charged with eight counts of child neglect after deputies say she smelled of alcohol while inside her vehicle.

Zeitler picked up one of her children from school then stopped at a Publix where she opened a 16-ounce can of beer in the parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.

Zeitler almost struck a car in the parking lot, but the child told deputies he yelled at his mom before she hit the other vehicle, deputies reported.

Deputies said Zeitler then drove home where they spoke to her and they noticed slowed and slurred speech.

She is currently being held in the Pinellas County jail.



© 2017 WTSP-TV