Deputies need to to find Pasco woman missing since Friday

Investigators in Pasco need your help to find a woman they say is missing and endangered.

Brittany Deems was last seen this past Friday in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu in the Holiday area. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

No other details were immediately available.

If you know where she is, you’re asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2017 WTSP-TV