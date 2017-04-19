Deputies: Plant City woman acted in self defense when she shot relative

A mother has reported a man who allegedly approached her son as he watched a baseball game, and tried to lure him to a van with the promise of puppies. WTSP photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies released further details about a homicide case from Saturday in which two Plant City brothers were killed an a third man was injured by gunfire.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that on April 15, an ongoing property dispute between brothers Milton and Perry Varn ended in homicide when Milton, 63, shot Perry, 66, at a residence at 5501 Varn Road.

When deputies arrived they found both Varn brothers deceased and George Long, 71, suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The investigation revealed that Milton shot Long and then threatened a woman, Joanne Varn. Detectives said that Joanne shot Milton dead in an act of self defense.

HCSO said that it will meet with the State Attorney's Office following evidence testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

