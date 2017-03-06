Deputies pool money, replace items stolen from kids

Polk Co. Sheriff's Office deputies helped victims of a home burglary get replacements of their TV and Playstation. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Five kids who had their TV, Playstation and videogames stolen now have them all bank, thanks to the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

The deputies didn’t track down the TV and Playstation and return them. They went way above and beyond their duties and pooled their money together to replace them.

“We love the people of Polk County. And we don’t love thieves,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page.

Deputies were able to track down the two thieves and even found some of the games they stole, but the Sheriff’s office said they had already gotten rid of the TV and Playstation.

“Our general crimes detectives at the Southwest district didn’t think that was right, so they went out and got you guys a new TV and game system,” Captain Ian Floyd told the five children and their grandmother, who’s raising them, according to the Facebook post

