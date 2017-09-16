Deputies search for Manatee Co. woman and her four kids

Officials in Manatee County hope you can help them find a woman and her four children. The kids’ grandmother has custody of them.

The grandmother had been given temporary custody of the children because of issues between the parents. Details of those issues haven’t been released.

The mother, Jaima Gadeaun is allowed supervised visits. She was visiting the home in the 5100 block of 15th Street Court East at around 5pm Friday when she reportedly left with the children. The children’s names are Jowella Gadeaun, Joseph Gadeaun Jr., Jacqueline Gadeaun and Jocelyn Gadeaun

The grandmother doesn’t believe any of the children are in any danger. Anyone with information about where they may be is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

