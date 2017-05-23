Deputies search for missing Ocala man

Marion County deputies are looking for a missing 27-year-old Ocala man.

Nathaniel Allen Williams III was last seen about 11 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the 5200 block of 53rd Street. Officials are concerned for his safety because of statements that he has made.

He is 5-foot-8, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has shoulder-length hair and a beard.

He was wearing white shorts and no shirt or shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

