Deputies searching for man who committed sex offense at Wawa

TAMPA, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a man who committed a sex act in front of a woman at a gas station earlier this month in Tampa.

The incident happened on March 14 at a Wawa at 804 Bearss Avenue East, Debbie Carter with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carter said the man was fondling himself while parked at one of the gas pumps when he got the victim’s attention while she was pumping gas.

When the victim looked in the suspects direction, the suspect "winked" at the victim who then became scared and fled in her vehicle, Carter said.

The man is described as in his late teens or twenties, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and between 170 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt with red Nike symbol, multi-color sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

