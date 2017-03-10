George Demeree

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lakeland man.

George Francis Demeree, 83, drove away from his home in the 5300 block of Beulah Land Drive, near the Hillsborough-Polk county line, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

Demeree has dementia and is not allowed to drive. Deputies said he hasn't driven in a year and is not familiar with the area. He did not take his wallet, ID, money or cell phone with him.

He is driving a white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York tag DSR5275.

Demeree is white, 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. He has brown eyes, silver hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.



