Deputies seek missing Ocala man

Marion County deputies are seeking a missing Ocala man who may be in danger.
Shannon James Meaney, 45, left his home about 7 a.m. He had made comments that have others worried about his well-being, deputies said.
He may be headed toward Hendersonville, N.C.
He was driving a 2006 blue/gray GMC Canyon with Florida tag M622MA.
He is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing white College of Central Florida student scrubs.
He may have a gun.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, deputies say.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs