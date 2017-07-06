Deputies seek missing Ocala man

Marion County deputies are seeking a missing Ocala man who may be in danger.

Shannon James Meaney, 45, left his home about 7 a.m. He had made comments that have others worried about his well-being, deputies said.

He may be headed toward Hendersonville, N.C.

He was driving a 2006 blue/gray GMC Canyon with Florida tag M622MA.

This is the truck Shannon Meaney is driving.

He is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing white College of Central Florida student scrubs.

He may have a gun.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, deputies say.

