Deputies seek missing Tampa girl

Hope Manfredi

Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hope Megan Manfredi left her home in the 12800 block of Stanwyck Circle at 1 a.m. Wednesday and has not returned since. She requires medication that she does not have with her, officials said

She is white, 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and was carrying a gray backpack.



Anyone with information about Manfredi's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

