Deputies seek missing Ocala girl, boy

Deputies believe Destiny Decker is with Caleb Bacallao.

Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 12-year-old girl they believe has runaway with her 15-year-old boyfriend.

Deputies said Destiny Lynn Decker, of Ocala, left home sometime after 11:30 p.m. Monday. They believe she left with Caleb Bacallao.

Caleb is also listed as a runaway.

They are possibly traveling in Caleb's mother's vehicle, a blue Honda with Florida tag 026HYV.

Destiny had made contact with her mother and the phone number was shown to be from South Atlanta.

Destiny has made comments to friends that she was running away to Canada.

She is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on the children's whereabouts, please call 911.

