Missing child alert issued for teen last seen in Gainesville

Christopher Carr

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Law enforcement issued a Florida missing child alert on Saturday after 16-year-old Christopher Carr was last reported to have been seen in the 1500 block of NW 57th Street in Gainesville.

Christopher Carr is described as weighing around 135 pounds and is 5’8” tall.



Carr was last reported to be wearing a blue hoodie, a light colored t-shirt, and blue jeans or dark colored pants.



The Florida Department of Law enforcement says Carr is from Alachua County.



Additional information from on the disappearance of Christopher Carr has not been released.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Carr, contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.

