WTSP
Close

Deputies: Several dead in mass shooting at Orlando business

WTSP Breaking Live Video

Staff , WTSP 9:58 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at an Orlando business on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office confirmed multiple fatalities at the business on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road, northwest of Colonial Drive and State Road 417. No word on how many people were killed.

The situation is contained, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Refresh this page for the latest information.

WKMG contributed to this story.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories