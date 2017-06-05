Deputies: Several dead in mass shooting at Orlando business

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at an Orlando business on Monday morning. (Photo: WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at an Orlando business on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office confirmed multiple fatalities at the business on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road, northwest of Colonial Drive and State Road 417. No word on how many people were killed.

The situation is contained, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

WKMG contributed to this story.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

All information on this scene with multiple fatalities coming from @OrangeCoSheriff We are thinking of and praying for all affected. https://t.co/utN6cmaaxO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 5, 2017

Due to Police Activity, Forsyth Road is closed between University and SR-50. Motorists are advised to use caution...https://t.co/JVBJeiwx0u — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) June 5, 2017

