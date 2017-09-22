Deputies shoot bank robbery suspect after chase in Hernando Co.

A bank robbery suspect was shot after a chase in Hernando County today.

It happened near South Broad Street north of Cortez Boulevard. Deputies say the suspect led them on a chase following the robbery, and even rammed into one deputy’s cruiser.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. At this point, we don’t have word of his condition.

No officers were hurt.

We’re working to gather more information. As soon as we have them, we’ll post them here.

