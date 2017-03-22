Deputies: Woman takes off with kids after losing custody

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Polk County officials hope you can help them find a woman who they say took off with two children after she was ordered to turn over custody of the kids to their father.

Kellie Rae Alderman, 39, was last seen at the courthouse in Bartow on Tuesday at around 3pm. That’s where she was ordered to turn over the children to their father.

Instead, investigators say she took off with the children.

The children are 9-year-old Side Large, who has brown hair and brown eyes. He stands around 4 feet tall and weighs roughly 85 pounds. Also missing is 5-year-old Ace Large, who has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs 35 pounds and is about 3 feet tall.

Alderman is believed to be in a grey 2016 Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates RFT6238.

She was last known to be living with her mother in Lakeland, and had recently been living in Georgia.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Alderman or the children, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

