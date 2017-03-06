WTSP
Close

Deputy suspended after Facebook comments about teens killed in crash

WUSA 8:27 PM. EST March 06, 2017

CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A Charles County sheriff's deputy was suspended Monday after he made an inappropriate Facebook post.

MOREVigil held for 2 Md. high school students killed in crash

Just several hours after two teens died and a third was serious injured in a crash, Officer Rob Glover posted this on his personal page, "Blank 'em.  Shouldn't have been driving that fast."

Sheriff Troy Berry called the comment disgusting and insensitive.

MORE: 2 teens killed, 1 injured after car crashes into pole

He said Officer Glover removed the post and apologized before being contacted by the department.

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories