WALTON COUNTY, GEORGIA - Video coming out of Georgia that shows some of the dangerous situations officers get into is going viral.

It shows Walton County Deputy Mark Hess confront an armed man, and the encounter escalates quickly. The man keeps yelling at Deputy Hess to shoot him, but the deputy shows keeps him at bay, waiting for an opportunity to end the standoff without loss of life and he did.

This viral video had many people praising the Lieutenant but it also had others on social media concerned.

“Ultimately a good 'no one hurt' outcome. However I was afraid that the Officer had placed himself in such a vulnerable position,” says Joe Pica on Facebook.



We took those concerns to Sgt. Jim Diamond who has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement. An expert in Lethal and Non-Lethal Police Use of Force issue.

While he commends this lieutenant for not shooting, Diamond says this situation was dangerous for the officer as he was standing very close to the subject, which is not within policy.

“He was way out of line. We don't do that, we're close. We give them the opportunity to give up. I would not recommend it but this officer had the experience and the confidence to do it,” says Diamond. “In this case the officer had the experience and the judgment not to do the easy thing and resolve the issue not violently.”



This video also had people questioning why the officer punched the subject.

“Restraint? So no one saw him deck him in the face,” says Michael McKellop on Facebook.



“In this case he could have killed him. Remember, he wanted to die. He didn't go down willingly. So striking him in the face was the least that could of been done,” says Diamond.



Tampa residents Trevor Crapnell and Jesse Ward agree with Diamond.



“A punch is a bruise. It's gone in what? like seven days? So, I feel it was less injury on both parties. Very well handled. It was a punch to save his life,” says Crapnell.

Diamond explains since the officer had experience dealing with these types of situations, he knew exactly what needed to be done to avoid injury.

However, he recommends rookie police officers should keep their distance from subjects.

