Derek Jeter wants bigger gate, gets bigger gate

TAMPA -- Derek Jeter's massive Davis Islands abode attracts a lot of attention and the former Yankees superstar is doing something about it, by installing a bigger security gate.

Tampa's City Hall granted Jeter a variance this week which will allow him to install a taller and opaque gate, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times. The new gate will be 8 feet tall at it's arched center and will have sheet metal attached to it.

Derek Jeter received permission to replace the existing 6-foot security gate with an 8-foot gate at his Davis Islands home. (Photo: James Borchuck, Tampa Bay Times)

The gate is intended to turn away the prying eyes of the many visitors who hope to have a look at one of Tampa's most famous residents and his wife, model Hannah Davis at their 30,000 square foot mansion.

The Times reported that Jeter had the support of his fellow neighbors in ex-Buccaneer and current lawyer Brad Culpepper and his wife Monica. They asked the city to consider Jeter's request so he could better protect his privacy.

A security breach in 2014 involved a 45-year-old woman who broke the control box for the gate and ripped up plants, according to a police report. A property manager at the scene reported her to the police.

