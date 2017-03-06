Detectives investigate homicide in Brooksville

Hernando County Sheriff's Office investigates the fatal homicide of Marcus Lamar Easterling on March 3. (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- Hernando deputies identified the victim in a March 3 shooting in Brooksville and are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives said that Marcus Lamar Easterling, 32, was shot to death by an unknown suspect before 8:13 p.m. on Friday on Twigg Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have information related to the case to call Det. Cole Brinson or Det. Chris Vascellaro at 352-754-6830. To leave an anonymous tip with Hernando County Crime Stoppers, call 866-990-8477 or submit tips online.

