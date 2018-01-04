Did President Trump violate Twitter's policy on abusive behavior?

US President Donald J. Trump waves before boarding Airforce One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on December 22, 2017, before departing for Florida. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Almost immediately after President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a bigger and more powerful "nuclear button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his critics began crying foul that the president’s tweet violated Twitter’s policies on abusive behavior.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

But based on rules updated by Twitter in December, Trump is exempt from the social media platform’s rules on violence and physical harm.

The company’s official rules on abusive behavior state:

“You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people.”

Many reported the president’s tweet to Twitter as a violent threat, even though the language in the tweet can easily be interpreted as an implied threat rather than an overt threat.

However, an updated version of Twitter’s rules released on December 18 specifically exclude government and military entities.

