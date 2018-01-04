WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

Did President Trump violate Twitter's policy on abusive behavior?

President Donald Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet has peaked interest in how the United States carries out a nuclear attack.

Phil Buck, WTSP 5:56 PM. EST January 04, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Almost immediately after President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a bigger and more powerful "nuclear button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his critics began crying foul that the president’s tweet violated Twitter’s policies on abusive behavior.

But based on rules updated by Twitter in December, Trump is exempt from the social media platform’s rules on violence and physical harm.

The company’s official rules on abusive behavior state:

       “You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm,                        death, or disease of an individual or group of people.”

Many reported the president’s tweet to Twitter as a violent threat, even though the language in the tweet can easily be interpreted as an implied threat rather than an overt threat.

However, an updated version of Twitter’s rules released on December 18 specifically exclude government and military entities.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories